THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer turns himself in, accused of dumping evidence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge Police Department officer has turned himself in after facing arrest on some serious charges. He is accused of dumping guns that were part of an investigation into a trash pile.

“A source close to the case tells the 9News Investigator the former officer turned himself in around 2:30 p.m. Monday through an agreement with his attorney.”

That same source said federal marshals would have gotten involved with bringing him in if he did not turn himself in.

“He was supposed to be surrendering himself to the local police department within s 24-hours timeframe in an agreement through his attorney. If he did not follow through with that, we would move forward with pursuing him,” the source confirmed.

The former officer has not been identified at this time.

A news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Central Police Department.

This is a developing story.

