Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer turns himself in, accused of dumping evidence

THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer turns himself in, accused of dumping evidence
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer turns himself in, accused of dumping evidence(GRAY TV)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge Police Department officer has turned himself in after facing arrest on some serious charges. He is accused of dumping guns that were part of an investigation into a trash pile.

“A source close to the case tells the 9News Investigator the former officer turned himself in around 2:30 p.m. Monday through an agreement with his attorney.”

That same source said federal marshals would have gotten involved with bringing him in if he did not turn himself in.

“He was supposed to be surrendering himself to the local police department within s 24-hours timeframe in an agreement through his attorney. If he did not follow through with that, we would move forward with pursuing him,” the source confirmed.

The former officer has not been identified at this time.

A news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Central Police Department.

This is a developing story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul
BRPD chief addresses crime, other topics
Pinpoint forecast for Monday, June 6.
A bit hotter, mainly dry next several days
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch