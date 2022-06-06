Rising gas prices affecting Baton Rouge area businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gas prices soar, and the payment at the pump is affecting Baton Rouge area businesses.

One-hundred and eighty, that’s how many deliveries Billy Heroman’s Flowers and Gifts does on a regular day. During the holiday season, it’s even more.

“Gas prices keep going up, and so just as the everyday consumer and driver is conscious, we as a business have to be conscious,” explained Ben Heroman, who is the owner Billy Heroman’s.

Heroman says they had to raise their delivery fees due to gas prices.

Around Valentine’s Day, the fee was $11.95; now, it’s $12.95.

“We literally had a conversation this morning, and somebody said, ‘hey, the Exxon on the corner of I believe Coursey and Airline looks a little lower right now, or Murphy Oil just a few blocks away seems to have a lower price right now.’ So, our team was sharing information with one another saying, ‘hey, if you plan ahead and save that 20-30 cents a gallon,” added Heroman.

Every cent counts. Heroman explained his team sometimes has to use multiple vehicles or make two to three trips for larger events, like a wedding.

“We had a team meeting on our planned division side, and we had a conversation about which vehicles we are using. So, we only use our large box trucks that require diesel, which is expensive. We are only using them when they are absolutely necessary,” he said.

Stopping deliveries is not an option. Heroman says they are trying to keep additional costs reasonable, but at the end of the day, they have to think about their staff.

“So, the people that work here to make sure that we provide beautiful flowers, their gas is going up, their groceries are going, and everything else. So, we as a team, as a business, and as owners want to make sure we can provide a living wage,” explained Heroman.

Billy Heroman’s staff says they will keep the regular delivery service fee if it is a small event just to work with customers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.