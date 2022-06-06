Former LSU All-American LB Bradie James on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU All-American linebacker Bradie James has been named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for 2023. James is one of 80 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision named by the National Football Foundation announced on Monday, June 6.

James holds the school record for most tackles in a single season with 154 and ranks. No. 2 in school history in career tackles 418. He was named a First-Team All-SEC member twice and was a First-Team All-American in 2002.

The West Monroe native played 10 years in the NFL appearing in 157 games and was a fourth-round draft pick in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He helped lead the Tigers to the SEC Championship in 2001 the first for the Tigers since the 1980s.

James was also selected to the prestigious National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Class in 2002 becoming only the eighth player in LSU history with that distinction.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.54 million people have played college football and only 1,056 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.” The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2023 season.

The criteria for Hall of Fame consideration include:

First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.

A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation’s Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.

While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.

Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.* For example, to be eligible for the 2023 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1973 or thereafter. In addition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire.

A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

Nominations may only be submitted by the current athletics director, head coach or sports information director (SID) of a potential candidate’s collegiate institution. Nominations may also be submitted by the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the National Football Foundation.

LSU currently has 10 players and five coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame with the latest being Kevin Faulk who will be the 16th member when he is inducted in December.

