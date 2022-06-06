DOTD closing road for bridge repair in West Feliciana Parish

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Drivers will temporarily need to take a detour on LA 965 while a bridge on the road is being repaired.

The La. Dept. of Transportation and Development announced Monday, May 6 that LA 965 will close just north of the Bluffs entrance, beginning Monday, June 13 at 7 a.m., and it will remain closed for around four weeks for bridge repair.

There be no through traffic, and emergency vehicles will not be able to pass through the project, according to DOTD.

The detour route is LA 965 to US 61 to LA 10 to LA 965, added DOTD.

