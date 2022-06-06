Ask the Expert
District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst holding summer feeding program

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst will be holding a summer feeding program in partnership with the EBR Nutrition Program for kids up to the age of 18.

The program is to ensure kids can walk to a free and healthy meal it will begin Monday, June 6 at 8 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. for lunch.

Kids can receive food at 3535 Riley Street Phase 2 Building.

Concussions: Does race matter?
