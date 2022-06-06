Costco members form ‘obscene’ line to get discounted gas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers with Costco memberships lined up at the Baton Rouge location on Sunday, June 5, looking to get a little relief from high gas prices.

Gas was $4.13 a gallon at the Dawnadele Avenue location, which is a lot better than the $4.41 average for the Red Stick.

One person waiting in line described it as “obscene” and added it was the longest he’s ever seen.

Someone reported Exxon on Plank Road at Harding Boulevard had gas for $4.06 per gallon if paying with cash.

The average price of gas in the state was $4.43 per gallon.

