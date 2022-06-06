BRPD chief addresses crime, other topics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul was the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, June 6.

He discussed combating crime in the Capital City, especially heading into the summer months. He also talked about domestic violence being way up. He commented on recruitment, retention, and several other topics.

Look for a full report in the evening editions of 9News.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.