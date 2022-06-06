Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD chief addresses crime, other topics

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul was the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, June 6.

He discussed combating crime in the Capital City, especially heading into the summer months. He also talked about domestic violence being way up. He commented on recruitment, retention, and several other topics.

Look for a full report in the evening editions of 9News.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer turns himself in, accused of dumping evidence
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer turns himself in; accused of dumping evidence
Pinpoint forecast for Monday, June 6.
A bit hotter, mainly dry next several days
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch