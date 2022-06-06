A bit hotter, mainly dry next several days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A ridge of high-pressure building in from the east will result in slightly hotter and mainly dry weather over the next several days. For today, a spotty shower or thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon, but rain chances will only run about 10%. Highs will top out in the low 90s, with heat index values peaking in the mid to upper 90s for most.

Future radar & clouds for Monday, June 6. (WAFB)

For those following LSU Baseball, another hot day is on tap in Hattiesburg as the Tigers and the Golden Eagles square off for the Regional Championship this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies can be expected, with temperatures in the low 90s only falling into the upper 80s. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, but the game will likely stay dry.

Forecast for Hattiesburg Regional. (WAFB)

As high pressure strengthens its grip, little to no rainfall is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. The potential for highs to reach the mid-90s will also grow during that stretch. Heat index values also trend a bit higher and could reach or exceed 100° in many WAFB neighborhoods.

Peak heat index values through Friday, June 10. (WAFB)

The ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken late in the week, allowing for the return of a few showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are currently posted around 30% on Thursday and 20% on Friday but could trend a little higher on either day as subtle disturbances attempt to approach from the northwest.

The weekend forecast will be dependent on the southward progression of an early summer cold front. The front should provide somewhat of a bump in rain chances on Saturday and the question then becomes whether the front moves through or not. For now, I’ve got isolated showers in the Sunday forecast, with high temperatures near 90 degrees.

10 day forecast as of Monday, June 6. (WAFB)

In the tropics, Alex will pass just north of Bermuda today and is expected to quickly transition into a non-tropical low over the next 24 hours. Peak winds did reach 70 miles per hour late Sunday, but those winds should gradually diminish as it loses its tropical characteristics.

Tropical Storm Alex. (WAFB)

