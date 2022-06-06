Ask the Expert
4 shootings happen about half a mile away from each other in last 24 hours

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating four separate shootings that took place less than a half a mile away from each other.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating four separate shootings that took place less than half a mile away from each other.

The shootings spanned over the last 24 hours, leaving three people shot and two people dead.

Four separate shootings over the past 24 hours have left three people shot and two others dead in Baton Rouge.(WAFB)

The first shooting took place Sunday, May 5, around 4:15 p.m. on Winnebago Street near Plank Road. Deonte Veal, 24, was shot and killed at that location.

While officers were still casing that scene for evidence, they heard gunshots about half a mile away on Geronimo Street near Ozark Street around 5:30 p.m. 

The man shot at that scene is expected to survive his injuries.

Then, around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night, in the 3000 block of Oswego Street, police say a house was shot up. Thankfully, no one was hit or injured.

The violence in the area rolled into Monday when Terran Fobb, 17, was shot multiple times on Oswego Street near North Acadian Thruway.

This deadly shooting took place at around 12:15 p.m. 

There is no word on any suspects or motives in any of these cases so far.

Police have not yet revealed if they believe the shootings are connected.

This comes as Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul discussed combating crime in the capital city, especially as we head into the summer months, at the Baton Rouge Press Club meeting Monday.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul discusses combating crime in the capital city.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul discusses combating crime in the capital city.(WAFB)
If you have information on any of these cases, you can call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

