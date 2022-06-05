Typical summer heat, isolated storms today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected today as a fairly typical early summer weather pattern continues. Most of us should get through the morning hours dry, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s by noon.

As temperatures continue to climb into the low 90s, the combination of daytime heating and a weak sea breeze should be enough to trigger isolated showers and t-storms this afternoon. Any storms should quickly diminish this evening.

Meanwhile, lots of eyes locally will be on Hattiesburg, MS later today as LSU attempts to sweep their way through the baseball regional. Weather should not be an issue as the Tigers take on Southern Miss or Kennesaw State at 6 p.m. this evening. Look for partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions, with temperatures falling from the upper 80s into the upper 70s.

Locally, hot and mainly dry weather is expected to prevail through the first half of the upcoming week as high pressure takes control. Morning starts in the low 70s will give way to afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. A spotty t-shower can’t be ruled out, but most will likely stay dry from Monday through Wednesday.

High pressure should begin to weaken a little by late in the week, allowing for the return of a few showers and t-storms. For now, highest rain chances are posted at 40% on Saturday. Otherwise, while it won’t be quite as hot, highs will still top out in the low 90s on most days.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Alex finally formed during the overnight hours. Maximum winds are listed at 50 mph as of the 4 a.m. Sunday advisory. After producing flooding rains in Florida, Alex is now pulling away from the Sunshine State and could pass close to Bermuda on Monday.

