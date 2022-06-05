Take a swim with a penguin at Barn Hill Preserve’s newest exhibit

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - There’s a brand new exhibit at Barn Hill Preserve featuring some very special friends!

On Thursday, June 2, the hands-on zoological park announced their newest educational experience: swimming with penguins.

The park says its first swim with the penguins will be on June 12, then continue at 1 p.m. daily.

The penguin swim experience features a 45-minute dip in a pool with two Black-footed penguins named Ruby and Chick-chick.

You can also look forward to a guided tour of the facility, animal encounters, spending time at a petting zoo, plus more.

Barn Hill Preserve is located at 11342 LA-955, Ethel, La. 70730.

The facility is open seven days per week, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Sunday, the hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

