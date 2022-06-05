Summer reading competition for the whole family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sometimes parents have a hard time getting their children to read during the summer. That’s why the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is doing a little summer reading competition, in hopes of getting people to read more.

Just because school is out, it doesn’t mean the reading has to stop.

“Well this summer, we are offering our summer reading program, this year’s theme is ‘Oceans of Possibilities.’ So, we have programs available for your young nonreaders, your young readers, your teens and also for the adults,” explains Tara Dearing, who is the children’s service coordinator for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.

Baton Rouge librarians are challenging all ages to read more this summer. The more books a child or parent reads could get them a prize, like gift cards, vendor baskets and other items from the library. “We want to make sure that the kids don’t lose those sharp reading skills and literacy skills throughout the summer. So, we want to keep them reading so they can keep up and keep sharp on all those skills so when they return to school they have an easier time,” adds Dearing.

It’s not just for children. Adults can participate too by reading books, magazines and listening to audio books. A fun activity for the whole family this summer. “Reading is not just important for school, but also for the family as a whole. Reading in the home is the best way to establish good communication skills between the family,” adds Dearing.

The program runs through mid-August, if you are interested in learning more, you can go to the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s website .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.