Police seize pounds of marijuana, cash, gun after traffic stop; 1 arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing several charges after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

While on patrol, officers report noticing a car swerving into oncoming traffic on Saturday, June 5.

Police initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver of the car, Daelon Arrington, 23.

While investigating, officers confiscated illegal marijuana, a large amount of cash, a handgun and a black digital scale, police say.

Authorities report around $6,326.00 was confiscated.

In addition, police say they found about 231 grams of marijuana in small clear baggies, a large baggie containing 459 grams, and close to 1,950 grams in large vacuum sealed bags. (Baton Rouge Police Department)

In total, there was about 2,409 grams of marijuana, just over 5.3 pounds.

Arrington is facing several charges including possession with intent to distribute schedule I (marijuana) and illegal carrying of weapons with CDS.

