Miss. man charged in son’s murder

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LIBERTY, Miss. (WAFB) - A man has been charged with first degree murder after he shot and killed his son, the Amite County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Deputies responded to a shooting on May 27 at 2707 S. Greensburg Road in Liberty, Miss.

The shooting incident unfolded after an argument between the father and son.

Deputies arrested Junius Henry III and charged him with first degree murder in connection with his son’s death.

