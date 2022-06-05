Man injured in Geronimo St. shooting; victim expected to survive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is expected to survive after he was shot on Sunday, June 5, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said it happened on Geronimo Street near Ozark Street around 5:30 p.m.

The shooting was less than a half-mile away from a deadly shooting on Winnebago Street about an hour earlier.

There is no word on whether the two shootings are related.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.