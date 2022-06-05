Ask the Expert
Man injured in Geronimo St. shooting; victim expected to survive

A man was injured in a shooting on Geronimo Street in Baton Rouge on June 5, 2022.
A man was injured in a shooting on Geronimo Street in Baton Rouge on June 5, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is expected to survive after he was shot on Sunday, June 5, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said it happened on Geronimo Street near Ozark Street around 5:30 p.m.

The shooting was less than a half-mile away from a deadly shooting on Winnebago Street about an hour earlier.

There is no word on whether the two shootings are related.

