BRG honoring patients on National Cancer Survivor’s Day

Baton Rouge General Physician (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General will host a Survivor Celebration for its patients on National Cancer Survivor’s Day, which is Sunday, June 5.

The hospital says the event is a celebration for those who have survived cancer as well as a gathering of the community who has supported patients during their journey.

A “cancer survivor” refers to anyone living with a history of cancer, regardless of where they are in the course of the disease.

The celebration will take place at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, live music, art demonstrations, door prizes and more.

Patients who were treated for cancer at Baton Rouge General can RSVP for the event at brgeneral.org/survivor.

