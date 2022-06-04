Ask the Expert
LSU rallies from down 7 to complete comeback against Kennesaw State

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Michael Wade | Michael Wade/SEC Photo)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (38-21) roared back in the opening round game in the Hattiesburg Regional against Kennesaw State (35-26) scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete the comeback and take down the Owls 14-11 on Friday, June 3.

Entering the bottom of the eighth inning the Tigers trailed 11-4, but the Tigers would collect seven hits and score 10 runs to give LSU their first lead since the bottom of the second inning when LSU led 2-1.

Dylan Crews led the way with three RBI going 2-for-5 at the plate with a double, Josh Pearson also added three RBI and went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Tigers.

Devin Fontenot got the win for LSU in relief while Paul Gervase picked up the save.

Kennesaw State struck first in the top of the first inning on an RBI single from Cash Young to take a quick 1-0 lead. The Tigers would answer in the bottom half with an RBI double from Jordan Thompson to tie the game at 1-1.

LSU would take their first lead of the game in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single from Dylan Crews to make it 2-1, but that would be all for the Tigers as Thompson struck out to end the inning with the bases loaded.

The Owls would then add four runs in the top of the third inning to retake the lead at 5-2. Cash picked up a two-run double to make it 3-2 and then Spencer Hanson would add another run for the Owls to make it 4-2 and an RBI single from Brayden Edison would make it 5-2.

LSU would get within one in the bottom of the third inning as Brayden Jobert blasted a two-run home run to right field, his 18th, to make it 5-4. However, Kennesaw State would add to their lead with a two-run home run from Tyler Simon to make it 7-4 in the top of the fourth inning.

Then in the top of the fifth inning, the Owls would score four more runs, all with two outs to make it 11-4.

Jacob Berry got the rally started in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single to make it 11-5, Pearson would follow with an RBI single of his own to make it 11-6. Thompson would pick up his second RBI double of the day to make it 11-7.

Still with no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning Tre’ Morgan would pick up a two-run single to make it 11-9.

LSU will take on Southern Miss on Saturday, June 4 at 6 p.m.

