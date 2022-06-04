Ask the Expert
LSP: Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10 West

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic is flowing on I-10 West after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian forced multiple lane closures Saturday, June 4.

According to a spokesman with Louisiana State Police, the accident happened on I-10 Westbound at Highland Road.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Officials with the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday that two lanes were blocked. DOTD added, the I-10 West exit to Highland Road was closed.

At 10:55 a.m., DOTD announced all lanes were open.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

