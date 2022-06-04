Ask the Expert
Hot weekend, only small rain chances

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not much rain in the forecast over the next couple of days, which means high levels of heat.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 4
Highs will be in the lower 90s both today and tomorrow, but it will feel like the upper 90s with the peak daytime heat and humidity.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 4
As for rain chances, only 10% this afternoon, and 20% Sunday afternoon. No severe weather is expected in the forecast, and whatever rain we get, will be brief and light.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 4
We won’t see much more in the way of rain in the ten-day forecast. Monday through Wednesday look hot and dry, then increasing rain chances towards the end of next week into the following weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 4
Also, an update on the tropics, Potential tropical cyclone One could still become tropical storm Alex, moving into Florida today. There are currently no other threats that concern us in the Atlantic basin.

