Gonzales man killed in motorcycle crash in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a fatal motorcycle crash in Ascension Parish on June 4, just after 3 a.m.

Shane King, 48, of Gonzales died in the crash, officials report.

The accident happened on LA 42 at LA 431.

According to State Police, an investigation revealed King was driving a 1991 Harley Davidson east on LA 42.

King failed to negotiate a curve as he was approaching a roundabout, hitting the curb. After the crash, both the driver and passenger were ejected.

King, who was not wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died.

The passenger was not wearing a helmet and had moderate injuries.

Toxicology results will be taken from the hospital regarding the driver, according to LSP.

The crash is under investigation.

