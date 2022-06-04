Gonzales man killed in motorcycle crash in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a fatal motorcycle crash in Ascension Parish on June 4, just after 3 a.m.
Shane King, 48, of Gonzales died in the crash, officials report.
The accident happened on LA 42 at LA 431.
According to State Police, an investigation revealed King was driving a 1991 Harley Davidson east on LA 42.
King failed to negotiate a curve as he was approaching a roundabout, hitting the curb. After the crash, both the driver and passenger were ejected.
King, who was not wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died.
The passenger was not wearing a helmet and had moderate injuries.
Toxicology results will be taken from the hospital regarding the driver, according to LSP.
The crash is under investigation.
