EBRSO: Man makes threats with gun and locks himself in hotel room

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called out to Siegen Lane on Saturday, June 4.

According to EBRSO, they received a call about a man pointing a gun at someone and making threats.

A spokesperson for EBRSO says the man then went into a hotel room in the Motel 6 and would not come out.

Deputies were able to negotiate with the man and he has been taken into custody according to officials.

This story is developing.

