Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBRSO: Man makes threats with gun and locks himself in hotel room

EBRSO: Man makes threats with gun and locks himself in hotel room
EBRSO: Man makes threats with gun and locks himself in hotel room(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called out to Siegen Lane on Saturday, June 4.

According to EBRSO, they received a call about a man pointing a gun at someone and making threats.

A spokesperson for EBRSO says the man then went into a hotel room in the Motel 6 and would not come out.

Deputies were able to negotiate with the man and he has been taken into custody according to officials.

This story is developing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says

Latest News

Public forum to address crime
Public forum to address crime
Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10 West, according to LSP
Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10 West, according to LSP
According to a spokesman with Louisiana State Police, the accident happened on I-10 Westbound...
LSP: Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10 West
Motorcycle crash
Gonzales man killed in motorcycle crash in Ascension Parish