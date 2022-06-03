Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman stabbed a man while checking out at a Neighborhood Walmart according to emergency officials.
The call about the stabbing came in around 6:45 p.m on Thursday, June 2.
According to emergency officials, a woman was using the self-checkout at the Neighborhood Walmart on Coursey Blvd. and began arguing with someone, an employee stepped in and tried telling her to stop and then she stabbed the employee with a box cutter.
Officials say the employee is being treated with non-life threatening injuries.
The woman did flee the scene officials said, but she was located at her house and arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
