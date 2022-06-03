Ask the Expert
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart

A woman stabbed a Neighborhood Walmart employee.
A woman stabbed a Neighborhood Walmart employee.(WAFB)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman stabbed a man while checking out at a Neighborhood Walmart according to emergency officials.

The call about the stabbing came in around 6:45 p.m on Thursday, June 2.

According to emergency officials, a woman was using the self-checkout at the Neighborhood Walmart on Coursey Blvd. and began arguing with someone, an employee stepped in and tried telling her to stop and then she stabbed the employee with a box cutter.

Officials say the employee is being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman did flee the scene officials said, but she was located at her house and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

