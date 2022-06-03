Woman sentenced to 30 years in drunk driving crash that killed 28-year-old man

ASSUMPTION PARISH (WAFB) - A St. James Parish woman was sentenced on Tuesday, May 31 in connection to a 2020 drunk driving crash that killed a 28-year-old Assumption Parish man.

According to District Attorney Rickey Babin’s office, of Louisiana’s 23rd Judicial District, Latasha Hicks, 46, of St. James, was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Hicks pled guilty to her third DWI offense and vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal with prosecutors following the deadly crash.

Brian Gros, Jr., 28, of Pierre Part died at the hospital following the accident.

