Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Ways to stay cool, protect your heart in extreme temperatures

Heart Attack
Heart Attack(Pixabay)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s getting hot here in south Louisiana, and this weather is a known risk factor for heart health, especially for men with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions.

A new study shows men in their early 60s face a greater risk of dying from heart attacks on hot, muggy Louisiana nights.

Researchers found that a two-degree temperature rise at night during the hottest summer months was linked to a nearly 5% spike in deaths.

“It’s really important to make sure that in these hot months that are coming up that we are staying in cool environments and trying to take advantage of regulating our body temperature,” said Dr. Tony Johnson, primary care sports medicine physician at Baton Rouge General.

Johnson said hot weather is a known factor for heart health, especially for people who have pre-existing cardiovascular conditions.

“Any time you’re getting a persistent temperature greater than 103, as well as having symptoms of dizziness, feeling like you’re going to pass out, feeling like your heart’s beating through your chest, those are all signs that you need to go to the emergency room,” explained Johnson.

He said there are many ways to stay cool during extreme temperatures.

  • Try to keep your home cool during the daytime by closing curtains.
  • Wear loose-fitting cotton-based clothes and pajamas.
  • Don’t rely too much on fans.
  • Stick with smaller meals that don’t overload your stomach.

“Be aware of the signs. If it’s a really hot day, make sure you get some time inside, and I think the most important thing is maintaining your hydration,” added Johnson.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

OLOLCH Driving the Future
OLOLCH’s Driving the Future campaign offers chance to win Lexus vehicle while helping sick children
The run aims to promote childhood hunger awareness.
CANN 5K Run/Walk to help end childhood hunger
Brain
NECC: Saving people from rupturing brain aneurysms
sleep generic
Sleep apnea in kids: Get more zzzs