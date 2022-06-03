Scattered storms again today, much drier for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A meandering cold front will result in another day of scattered showers and t-storms around the area.

Temperatures shouldn’t be quite as hot, with most seeing highs in the upper 80s. The severe weather threat remains rather low, but locally heavy downpours are possible.

Drier air should arrive for the weekend, but that also means temperatures will start to rebound. Morning starts in the upper 60s will give way to highs in the low 90s. Saturday stays mainly dry, with some lingering questions on rain chances for Sunday. A quick-moving upper-air disturbance should be enough to generate a few more showers and storms, but guidance has a significant spread in rain chances for Sunday.

Forecast confidence grows into early next week as a ridge of high pressure gradually builds in from the west. Temperatures will trend hotter and rain chances lower as the ridge builds overhead. Rain chances should run 20% or less for much of the week, with the potential that some of us could see the mid 90s by the mid part of the week.

Another cold front could approach by late in the week and into the following weekend. That would result in better rain chances during the Friday-Saturday timeframe and perhaps some subtle heat relief into the following weekend.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to track Potential Tropical Cyclone #1 near the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula this morning. The forecast calls for it to become Tropical Storm Alex later today as it tracks to the east-northeast. It still looks as though heavy rain will be the primary issue as it likely tracks across parts of south Florida. It will not threaten Louisiana or the northern Gulf Coast.

