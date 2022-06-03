Ask the Expert
Police investigating deadly shooting on Brady Street

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Brady Street, not far from from Plank Road, around 9:30 p.m. on June 2.

Michael Anderson, 57, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police say. Anderson died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

