Police attempt to identify suspect accused of transferring funds while using cellphone
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the identity of a suspect accused in a theft investigation.
Investigators believe the suspect used a victim’s cellphone to make a call.
While doing so, the suspect allegedly transferred around $2,500.00 from the victim’s bank account to another account owned by an unknown person.
If you have information regarding the identity of this suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.