Police attempt to identify suspect accused of transferring funds while using cellphone

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the identity of a suspect accused in a theft investigation.

If you have information regarding the identity of this suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867). (Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)

Investigators believe the suspect used a victim’s cellphone to make a call.

While doing so, the suspect allegedly transferred around $2,500.00 from the victim’s bank account to another account owned by an unknown person.

