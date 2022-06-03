Ask the Expert
Police attempt to identify suspect accused of transferring funds while using cellphone

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the identity of a suspect accused in a theft investigation.

If you have information regarding the identity of this suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)

Investigators believe the suspect used a victim’s cellphone to make a call.

While doing so, the suspect allegedly transferred around $2,500.00 from the victim’s bank account to another account owned by an unknown person.

If you have information regarding the identity of this suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

