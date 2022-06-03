Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience document round-up set for June 4

The mayor's office announced in-person assistance for youth looking to apply for the Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Youths looking to apply for the Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience can get help with the process on Saturday, June 4.

The program is for youths who have completed the 9th grade and are ages 14-24 to engage in positive activities, learn workforce and life skills, while earning money.

In-person assistance with the application process for the eight-week program will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LRCE, which is located at 5550 Florida Boulevard.

Those attending the event are asked to bring the following documents and answers to preliminary questions to ensure a smooth application process:

  • State ID or Driver’s License of applicant and parent/guardian
  • Social Security Card for applicant and parent/guardian
  • Proof of In-School Status
  • Birth Certificate for applicant
  • Proof of Residence (gas bill, electric bill, water bill with the parent/guardian address; must match address reflected on ID or License)
  • Proof of Income for Head of Household
  • Check stubs for 6 months OR a statement from employer of earnings
  • Proof of public assistance (if applicable) SNAP, TANF, child support statement, etc.
  • Selective service registration (only for applicants over 18 years old; We can assist in getting this document if needed)
  • How many people live in your household?
  • What is your family’s yearly income?

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

The mayor's office announced in-person assistance for youth looking to apply for the Mayor’s...
Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience document round-up set for June 4
The run aims to promote childhood hunger awareness.
CANN 5K Run/Walk to help end childhood hunger
GET IT GROWING: Native Louisiana milkweed best for butterfly larvae
GET IT GROWING: Native Louisiana milkweed best for butterfly larvae
swimming generic wafb
Splash into summer at BREC’s aquatics facilities