Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience document round-up set for June 4
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Youths looking to apply for the Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience can get help with the process on Saturday, June 4.
The program is for youths who have completed the 9th grade and are ages 14-24 to engage in positive activities, learn workforce and life skills, while earning money.
In-person assistance with the application process for the eight-week program will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LRCE, which is located at 5550 Florida Boulevard.
Those attending the event are asked to bring the following documents and answers to preliminary questions to ensure a smooth application process:
- State ID or Driver’s License of applicant and parent/guardian
- Social Security Card for applicant and parent/guardian
- Proof of In-School Status
- Birth Certificate for applicant
- Proof of Residence (gas bill, electric bill, water bill with the parent/guardian address; must match address reflected on ID or License)
- Proof of Income for Head of Household
- Check stubs for 6 months OR a statement from employer of earnings
- Proof of public assistance (if applicable) SNAP, TANF, child support statement, etc.
- Selective service registration (only for applicants over 18 years old; We can assist in getting this document if needed)
- How many people live in your household?
- What is your family’s yearly income?
