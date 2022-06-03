EBR supt. wants to raise teacher, staff pay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse told board members during a meeting on Thursday, June 2, that he intends to raise teacher pay.

Narcisse said he wants to give teachers and staff members pay raises next year. He added he also wants to get their salaries to the highest in Louisiana within the next three years.

“While our focus is on providing the best possible education and lives for our students, we have to put on our own life vest before we can save them,” said Narcisse. “That means taking care of our teachers so they can continue the vital and heroic work of ensuring our children emerge as bright, ambitious, educated graduates.”

Narcisse said he wants to increase teacher pay by 8% in the 2023-2024 school year, 10% in 2024-2025 school year, and 12% in 2025-2026 school year based on the current scale but in the meantime will ask the board to approve an extra stipend for teachers and staff in this coming school year.

