Classmates honor Baton Rouge teen who went missing at Alabama beach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There have been a lot of words used to describe Tyreke Walker over the past few days. Friends and teammates said he was fearless, a champion, and an amazing friend.

“It helps us feel like we did something right as parents,” said Tammy Nguyen, Walker’s mother.

14-year-old Tyreke Walker went missing in the waters of Orange Beach, Alabama on May 21. On Thursday, family and friends held a special vigil outside McKinley Middle where he attended school. This was his parent’s first time back in Baton Rouge since he disappeared.

“All I can think about is, I came here with three kids and now I’m on the way back with just two of them,” Walker said. “I just wish we could have more time with him. I know everybody keeps telling me not to say it, but I can’t help it right now and I’ll get over it eventually. I’m sorry it turned out this way, and I’m sorry I couldn’t bring him back.”

Walker’s loved ones decided to release butterflies. They say it serves as a symbol of peace and hope that they will find him.

“I panicked. I was scared a little bit, because of me not knowing, then the next thing was to pray and ask God to bring him back to us,” Walker said.

His parents say they will not give up until they find their baby boy.

“Until I see him, there’s no proof that he’s gone,” Nguyen said.

“Each day is getting harder and harder, but like she said, I’m still in denial until I have proof,” Walker said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.