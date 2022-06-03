Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Classmates honor Baton Rouge teen who went missing at Alabama beach

By Perry Robinson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There have been a lot of words used to describe Tyreke Walker over the past few days. Friends and teammates said he was fearless, a champion, and an amazing friend.

“It helps us feel like we did something right as parents,” said Tammy Nguyen, Walker’s mother.

14-year-old Tyreke Walker went missing in the waters of Orange Beach, Alabama on May 21. On Thursday, family and friends held a special vigil outside McKinley Middle where he attended school. This was his parent’s first time back in Baton Rouge since he disappeared.

RELATED STORIES
Prayer vigil held Saturday for Baton Rouge teen who went missing at Alabama beach
Family of missing Baton Rouge teen still hoping for a miracle in Orange Beach
Baton Rouge teen missing after getting swept into rough waters at Alabama beach

“All I can think about is, I came here with three kids and now I’m on the way back with just two of them,” Walker said. “I just wish we could have more time with him. I know everybody keeps telling me not to say it, but I can’t help it right now and I’ll get over it eventually. I’m sorry it turned out this way, and I’m sorry I couldn’t bring him back.”

Walker’s loved ones decided to release butterflies. They say it serves as a symbol of peace and hope that they will find him.

“I panicked. I was scared a little bit, because of me not knowing, then the next thing was to pray and ask God to bring him back to us,” Walker said.

His parents say they will not give up until they find their baby boy.

“Until I see him, there’s no proof that he’s gone,” Nguyen said.

“Each day is getting harder and harder, but like she said, I’m still in denial until I have proof,” Walker said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Classmates honor Baton Rouge teen who went missing at Alabama beach
Gov. Edwards, staffers called to testify in Greene hearing
Gov. Edwards, staffers called to testify in Greene hearing
A woman stabbed a Neighborhood Walmart employee.
EBRSO: Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting