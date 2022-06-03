Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

CANN 5K Run/Walk to help end childhood hunger

The run aims to promote childhood hunger awareness.
The run aims to promote childhood hunger awareness.(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Changing and Advancing Nutrition Now (CANN) 5k is back Saturday, June 4 in downtown Baton Rouge.

It’s happening at 222 North Blvd., Baton Rouge or Town Square.

The run, hosted by the Gamma Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., in partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, aims to promote childhood hunger awareness.

Take a look at the event schedule below:

6:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. - Onsite Packet Pick-up

7:30 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies

7:30 a.m. - Onsite packet pick-up and registration ends

8:00 a.m. - The children’s 1-mile fun will start on the corner of North Blvd and Third Street (near the new courthouse)

8:30 a.m. - The 5K will start

9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Awards

You can learn more here.

You can sign up here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 3
Scattered storms again today, much drier for Saturday
Brain
NECC: Saving people from rupturing brain aneurysms
Classmates honor Baton Rouge teen who went missing at Alabama beach.
Classmates honor Baton Rouge teen who went missing at Alabama beach
Classmates honor Baton Rouge teen who went missing at Alabama beach