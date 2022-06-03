CANN 5K Run/Walk to help end childhood hunger

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Changing and Advancing Nutrition Now (CANN) 5k is back Saturday, June 4 in downtown Baton Rouge.

It’s happening at 222 North Blvd., Baton Rouge or Town Square.

The run, hosted by the Gamma Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., in partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, aims to promote childhood hunger awareness.

Take a look at the event schedule below:

6:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. - Onsite Packet Pick-up

7:30 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies

7:30 a.m. - Onsite packet pick-up and registration ends

8:00 a.m. - The children’s 1-mile fun will start on the corner of North Blvd and Third Street (near the new courthouse)

8:30 a.m. - The 5K will start

9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Awards

You can learn more here .

You can sign up here .

