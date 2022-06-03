Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BR man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile, kidnapping

Carl King
Carl King(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man allegedly committed a lewd act with a child and took the victim without the parents’ consent, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO said Carl King, 26, is facing charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and simple kidnapping. He was arrested on Thursday, June 2.

According to the probable cause report, King intentionally took a child under the age of 14 for unlawful purposes not of his own, and without the consent of the parent or guardian. King is also accused of committing a lewd or lascivious act on the victim.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

In a video from 2019 obtained by WSMV from police, Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen...
VIDEO: Elementary school principal fired, charged after dragging student through hallway
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 3
Scattered storms again today, much drier for Saturday
Coast & Climate Hurricane Week: Dr. Liz Skilton
Crime scene tape
Donaldsonville man killed in overnight shooting