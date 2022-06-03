BR man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile, kidnapping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man allegedly committed a lewd act with a child and took the victim without the parents’ consent, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO said Carl King, 26, is facing charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and simple kidnapping. He was arrested on Thursday, June 2.

According to the probable cause report, King intentionally took a child under the age of 14 for unlawful purposes not of his own, and without the consent of the parent or guardian. King is also accused of committing a lewd or lascivious act on the victim.

