Baton Rouge sees uptick in crime during the summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, as we enter the summer months, crimes like theft, domestic violence, and shootings go up.

“Some of the things we saw was domestic violence,” said Paul. “We had the highest number of domestic violence incidents since 2020, not only here in the city, but in the parish. We have seen more daytime shootings. We have seen a closer relationship between victims and suspects.”

An increase in crime is a trend over the summer, according to Paul.

“Historically, when we look at crime over the summer calls for services, overall, we see increases in calls for service and we know our young people are not in school during the summer months because of the hot weather. All those things play into what we see during the summer months,” explained Paul.

Police are ramping up patrols in neighborhoods with crime and drug hotspots.

“Operation Red Stick targets specific individuals, that small group that’s responsible for crime, and it also targets specific areas in our city where we’re seeing our patterns of crime, that’s the enforcement piece,” added Paul.

Paul said prevention and intervention are another key part of helping reduce crime.

“When we can engage our youth and provide solutions, provide education and all those things that prevent crimes from happening. there are long-term positive consequences,” said Paul.

Paul also said to make sure you don’t leave your car running when you’re going into a store, and never leave guns in your vehicle.

There will be a Summer of Hope youth job fair at 5550 Florida Blvd. from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. You can click here for more information.

BRPD will have its next community walk and talk on Thursday, June 9 at Goodwood and Flannery. On Friday, June 10, there will be a pedal for peace at the Shoppers Value Mart on Government Street from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 11, there will be a Narcan giveaway with no questions asked. More information can be found here.

