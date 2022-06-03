Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedly stealing over $190K in equipment from Gonzales business

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday, June 1 after allegedly stealing more than $190,000 worth of equipment from a business in Ascension Parish.

Sheriff Bobby Webre says detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at ESP Valves Inc. located on Don Lou Road in Gonzales.

The owner told detectives that a large amount of equipment was stolen from outside storage bins.

Surveillance video showed a man enter the property after breaking through a fence.

Detectives also noticed a car that reportedly belonged to the suspect.

Authorities identified Kieu T. Tran, 32, of Baton Rouge as the owner of the car seen in the surveillance video.

Detectives say Tran confessed to the burglary.

He reportedly told detectives that the equipment had been sold to a scrap yard in Baton Rouge, which detectives confirmed.

The victim was notified and visited the scrap yard and was able to recover about $191,840 worth of stolen equipment.

Officials add Tran was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where he faces two-counts of theft over $25K and two-counts of unauthorized entry of a place of business.

