Donaldsonville man killed in overnight shooting

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting death of a man early Friday, June 3.

APSO identified the victim as Bruce Miles, 54, of Donaldsonville.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said deputies responded to a reported shooting on West 8th Street around 12:30 a.m. and found Miles dead outside a home. He added the victim had been shot multiple times.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help detectives with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.