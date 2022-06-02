‘We have some things we have to fix.’ EBR Schools Security Director talks securing campuses before school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of the Uvalde School Massacre, safety is top of mind for all parents these days.

East Baton Rouge Parish school leaders are using the Summer, to shore up security.

Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse said on Facebook, “Four main points are currently taking place including additional risk assessments, reviews of current protocols, increasing active shooter trainings and analyzing campus landscapes to determine more security needs.”

But the more needs there are, the more money it takes to accomplish some of these lofty goals to keep your kids safe.

“We can’t afford to have a situation like in Texas, here. We just can’t,” said Robert McGarner, Director of Security for EBR Schools.

The risk assessments are being done at every single school in the district to see what safety protocols are in place and what changes are needed.

“A lot of things I wasn’t happy with. And I’m more than sure, I’m going to be not happy with a lot of things I see at the elementary schools because most of them are older buildings,” said McGarner.

It’s a task taken seriously by the new director of security.

“Would you consider EBR Schools safe?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“Yes and no. Yes and no. Like I said, safe because we do have deputies that are assigned to certain schools and we have some that they may have to take care of three schools that are in close proximity. But why I said no, is for the things that I just mentioned to you. Cameras are a problem, doors are a problem, easy access, it’s a list you can go down. But that’s why I said yes and no. Because we have some things we have to fix. And we have to fix some of them, before this school start in August,” said McGargner.

By the Fall semester, McGarner wants to make sure every school in the district has cameras in or near the central office, and locks on each door to a classroom. But that’s hard when a majority of the schools are really old.

“You shouldn’t be able to just walk into a school. They’re supposed to buzz you in. A lot of schools don’t have a buzzer,” he said.

“After Columbine, you know, we know you can’t sit back and wait for the SWAT teams, that takes a while,” said East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

Sheriff Gautreaux was asked about school safety at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday, June 1.

“As long as there’s an active shooter, we’re going after the active shooter. Now if it is truly a hostage situation, we don’t want to get anybody hurt, we’re going to try and negotiate our way out of it,” said Gautreaux.

McGarner says because of funding, they aren’t able to place a school resource officer on every campus in East Baton Rouge Parish. But it is on his wish list

“But right at this particular point in time, no, that’s not going to be possible. I would like to get one at each high school and middle school to begin with, and then move forward from there,” he said.

“We sat down after he (Narcisse) came in, and they really wanted to put resource officers in every school, and I’m for doing that. But it costs money, they were going to look at the money situation. But we’re back on that, we’re going to meet again,” said Gautreaux.

McGarner is hopeful they can apply for new grants to cover some of the costs associated with more security upgrades.

The school district also plans to do more active shooter drills this Summer with faculty and staff.

So does your child’s school district have school resource officers at every school?

Iberville Parish Schools - They have had school resource officers on campus for the last 6 years, through a partnership with the Sheriff and St. Gabriel PD.

West Feliciana Parish Schools - They have a school resource officer at every school.

Livingston Parish Schools - They have 12 SRO’s (school resource officer).

St. Helena Parish Schools - They do not have SRO’s at schools.

West Baton Rouge Parish Schools - They should have SRO’s on all middle and high school campuses by next school year.

Ascension Parish Schools - They have one full-time school resource officer at each high school. Officers float at the other schools.

