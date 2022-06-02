Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

US Transportation Dept. lifts restrictions on Cuba flights

FILE - A tourist recently arrived on the British cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 walks through...
FILE - A tourist recently arrived on the British cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 walks through Old Havana, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, March 18, 2022.(AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday made it easier for Americans to travel to Cuba, lifting flight restrictions that were established during the Trump administration.

The restrictions had prevented U.S. airline flights and chartered flights from going to Cuban cities other than Havana. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to the Transportation Department on Tuesday asking it to revoke the restrictions, and the agency followed through Wednesday.

Blinken said opening up flights to Cuba was “in support of the Cuban people and in the foreign policy interests of the United States.” He said that once the Transportation Department followed through on his request, “scheduled and charter air services between the United States and Cuban airports may resume effective immediately.”

The Biden administration announced last month that it would expand flights to Cuba, take steps to loosen restrictions on U.S. travelers to the island, and lift restrictions on money that immigrants can send to people on the island.

The administration said it would also move to reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, which has a backlog of more than 20,000 applications, and increase consular services and visa processing.

“With these actions, we aim to support Cubans’ aspirations for freedom and for greater economic opportunities so that they can lead successful lives at home,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said last month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set

Latest News

Supply shortages have left people who need formula facing empty shelves or purchasing limits.
Biden presses baby formula makers amid shortage crisis
Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse said on Facebook, "Four main points are currently taking place...
‘We have some things we have to fix.’ EBR Schools Security Director talks securing campuses before school year
Parents face murder charges in death of 8-week-old son
Parents face murder charges in death of 8-week-old son
BR girl creates documentary speaking out about domestic violence
BR girl creates documentary speaking out about domestic violence