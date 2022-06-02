Ask the Expert
Unrestrained Ascension Parish man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish Wednesday, June 1.

The crash happened on LA 30 near Copperhead Road just after 10:30 p.m.

Officials report Howard Evans, 36, of Prairieville died in the accident.

The investigation revealed that Evans was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Impala west on LA 30.

At the same time, an 18-wheeler was being driven east on LA 30.

According to State Police, Evans crossed the centerline, entered the opposing lane, and hit the 18-wheeler head-on.

After the impact, the Impala caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

Evans, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and did not have any injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from the driver of the 18-wheeler and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

