Two additional suspects identified in fight at high school graduation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD has identified two additional suspects in the fight that happened at the George Washington Carver High School graduation ceremony on May 20, in the 7900 block of Stroelitz Street.

Police say Sjanitta Egana and Jaci Egana were involved in a melee at the graduation that took place at Xavier University.

One other suspect was found to be in possession of a stolen gun and arrested at the scene.

Both suspects are wanted for disturbing the peace by engaging in a fistic encounter.

Anyone who has additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of these suspects is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

