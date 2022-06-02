Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Two additional suspects identified in fight at high school graduation

Carver fight suspects
Carver fight suspects
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD has identified two additional suspects in the fight that happened at the George Washington Carver High School graduation ceremony on May 20, in the 7900 block of Stroelitz Street.

Police say Sjanitta Egana and Jaci Egana were involved in a melee at the graduation that took place at Xavier University.

One other suspect was found to be in possession of a stolen gun and arrested at the scene.

Both suspects are wanted for disturbing the peace by engaging in a fistic encounter.

Anyone who has additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of these suspects is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

CRIMETRACKER: 1 arrested, 3 sought by NOPD after fight erupts at Carver High graduation

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Participants from Rukus skate shop take group photo at Red Bull Terminal Takeover on April 15,...
Baton Rouge skate shop snags top prize in skate & film competition
Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
LIVE: Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father indicted in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
Covington police say that they were able to identify Bryan Paul Guillerman, 28, through the...
Covington man arrested for exposing genitals at Big Lots store, police say
Covington man arrested for exposing genitals at Big Lots
Covington man arrested for exposing genitals at Big Lots