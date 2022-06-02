Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

‘They were all planted by Bob’: Man honored for planting forest-worth of trees

A former logger is being honored for planting 30,000 trees in Washington. (KING, BOB BARKER FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Eric Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEMING, Wash. (KING) - A 93-year-old man in Washington state is being honored for planting thousands of trees.

Bob Barker has no problem seeing the trees and the forest. It turns out, he’s pretty good at growing things.

“It took about 25 years,” he said.

Barker started his career as a logger.

“That was when I was in the tree-cutting down business,” he said.

Now he’s responsible for the creation of an entire forest.

“It was a very rewarding thing to do,” he said.

Barker bought this land in the ‘90s to plant and harvest trees. But in that first year, he lost nearly 4,000 saplings to voles.

“The voles had enjoyed this new element in their diet,” Barker said.

Barker then learned about a federal program that pays people to conserve land and preserve plant life.

After taking care of his vole problem, Barker started planting again.

He estimated he and his trusty spade planted 50 trees an hour.

“They were all planted by Bob,” his son-in-law Dave Tempero said.

Over the course of the next 25 years, he planted 30,000 trees, most of them by himself, over 71 acres of land.

“To come out in the morning and plant a few hundred trees and then see them there,” he said. “And particularly come back the next year and see them enjoying their existence on the property.”

The transformation from pasture to forest has brought this land alive.

The endangered Oregon spotted frog has now been seen in ponds and puddles, along with bobcats and families of cougars.

“What we’ve done here is not made it any worse for them,” he said. “And once you know they’re here you can do things to try to make it better for them.”

As they walk in his beloved forest, Tempero marvels at the living legacy Barker leaves for future generations.

“There’s a tremendous amount of work to plant the forest and have the trees grow,” he said.

Barker plans to keep the land in his family and hopes it will continue to be preserved.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set

Latest News

Actor LeVar Burton, left, gestures to the twelve finalists during the Scripps National Spelling...
Vocabulary questions reduce spelling bee to 3 letters: A, B or C
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on April 11, 2022. He...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Georgia Secretary of State
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Tulsa police give update on mass shooting investigation
Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
Gunman kills 4 in mass shooting at Tulsa medical building