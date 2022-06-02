Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

The investigation to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas is raising more questions (CNN, KABB, WOAI, FACEBOOK, ELSA G RUIZ, KPRC, FAMILY PHOTOS, RYAN RAMIREZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander at the scene of a school shooting in Texas was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from inside the school building, a Texas state senator said Thursday.

Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary as the shooting was taking place May 24 did not make their way to school district police Chief Pete Arredondo. The Democratic senator called it a “system failure” that calls were going to the city police but were not communicated to Arredondo.

“I want to know specifically who was receiving the 911 calls,” Gutierrez said during a news conference, adding that no single person or entity was fully to blame for the massacre.

“There was error at every level, including the legislative level,” Gutierrez said.

Loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes in Uvalde, Texas. (Source: CNN/KABB/WOAI/WFAA/family photos/pool)

Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said last week that police didn’t breach the classroom where the gunman was holed up faster because Arredondo believed the situation had morphed from an active shooting to a hostage situation.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

Funerals for those slain began this week.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

___

Blebierg reported from Dallas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2022 Legislative Session
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards vetoes some bills lawmakers passed in 2022 Legislative Session
Video shows a middle school student approach another, pour chocolate milk on her, and then...
Bullying video shows middle schooler pouring milk on another student, punching her repeatedly