Mall of Louisiana evacuated due to smoke; source still unknown

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shoppers were forced out of the Mall of Louisiana on Thursday, June 2, after lots of smoke was seen inside the building.

The mall was evacuated before 6 p.m.

Officials said they don’t yet know the source of the smoke.

The St. George Fire Protection District and Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene.

