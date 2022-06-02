Mall of Louisiana evacuated due to smoke; source still unknown
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shoppers were forced out of the Mall of Louisiana on Thursday, June 2, after lots of smoke was seen inside the building.
The mall was evacuated before 6 p.m.
Officials said they don’t yet know the source of the smoke.
The St. George Fire Protection District and Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene.
