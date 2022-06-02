Security camera footage helps detectives in Ascension Parish solve crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jay Leto was shocked when his business in Gonzales was targeted overnight on Wednesday, June 1.

“What was stolen yesterday morning was over $100,000,” he said.

Leto installed security cameras more than a year ago.

“Because we carry a lot of inventory, we’re in the control valve business. We service the petrochemical market out here and we just have a lot of inventory of stainless material, different alloys and we wanted to be as safe with it as we could,” Leto said.

But Wednesday was the first time someone got away with items from his business.

“Our day was spent trying to track this down and thankfully it turned out well,” he said.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to track down the suspect after looking at security camera footage.

The sheriff recommends people get cameras for their homes or business.

“We think it does help prevent crimes, not in all cases, but if it does great and if the crime does happen, that video will give us more evidence to help us solve that crime,” Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

He adds as more people get cameras, they are making more arrests in home and vehicle thefts.

“It’s a good investment for your home. It’s a good investment for the association and it does help us solve crimes when we can have good, clear video of what took place in that neighborhood,” Webre said.

Because of the cameras, Leto was able to get his stolen inventory back.

“The cameras are the reason that we were able to find the guy we were able to get good information on the vehicle and the detective was a ton of help and without the cameras we would have never caught him at all,” he said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.