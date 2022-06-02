Scattered storms next couple of days, drier by the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The song remains the same today, with hot and humid conditions leading to scattered storms by the afternoon and evening. If anything, storms might be a little more numerous late today in association with an approaching cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 2 (WAFB)

Rain chances are posted at 40%-50%, with highs expected to top out in the low 90s for most.

The threat for severe weather continues to be low, but an isolated strong storm is not completely out of the question. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted just north of Baton Rouge, with damaging winds the primary concern in any stronger storms.

Scattered showers and t-storms will remain possible into Friday as the cold front slowly sinks toward the coast and weakens. Rain chances are posted around 40% and it might not be quite as hot tomorrow, with highs topping out in the upper 80s.

Drier weather is expected by Saturday as high pressure briefly strengthens over the area. A spotty shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but rain chances will run less than 20%. Rain chances get a slight bump on Sunday, climbing to around 30%, with highs on both days reaching the low 90s.

The forecast for next week features fairly typical early summer weather, although temperatures will be a little above normal. Morning starts in the low 70s will give way to afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Daily rain chances are expected to stay at 20% or less through Thursday, with perhaps a better chance of rain returning late in the week.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to say that a tropical depression or storm is likely to form from an area of disturbed weather located near the Yucatan Peninsula. Development chances are listed at 80% as of the 1 a.m. Thursday outlook. The system will not threaten Louisiana and looks as though rain will be the primary issue as it moves across south and central Florida.

NHC is also highlighting an area near the northwest Bahamas, but development appears unlikely from this disturbance due to strong upper-level winds.

