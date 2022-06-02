Ask the Expert
Rustic Chicken and Triple Cream Cheese Tart

By Chef John Folse
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe is perfect for the cook who is tired of preparing the same old chicken dishes. Combine leftover chicken with red potatoes and chunky vegetables for a unique twist on the traditional pot pie. The addition of triple cream cheese gives this rustic tart an elegant touch.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1½ cups pulled or chopped Rotisserie chicken, divided

12 ounces Triple Cream cheese, divided

2 (9-inch) prepared refrigerated pie crusts, rest at room temperature for 15 minutes

¼ pound butter

8 pearl onions, peeled and halved

1 cup (½-inch) sliced celery

½ cup julienned bell peppers

1 tsp minced garlic

¾ cup bias-cut baby carrots

4 tbsps flour

3 cups turkey or chicken stock

1½ cups cubed red potatoes, skin-on

½ cup milk

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1 tsp chopped oregano

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 egg, beaten

Method:

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic, and carrots. Sauté for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Blend in flour, but do not brown. Stir in stock until roux dissolves. Bring to a low boil then reduce to simmer and cook for 5 minutes.

Add potatoes and cook for 3–5 minutes. Add milk, salt, pepper, oregano, and parsley. Cook, stirring occasionally until the mixture thickens to a heavy sauce consistency. Remove and discard rind from cheese. Remove skillet from heat then blend in 1 cup chicken and 8 ounces cheese. Allow mixture to cool for 30 minutes. Carefully place doughs on cookie sheets lined with parchment paper.

Place half fillings onto the center of each dough, leaving a 1½-inch space around the edge. Fold a 1½-inch edge over the filling. Place remaining chicken on top of the filling. Brush crust with egg and bake 20–30 minutes or until golden. Cut remaining cheese into 8 equal portions. Place 1 piece of cheese on the crust of each slice of warm tart and serve.

