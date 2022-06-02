Ask the Expert
LSU's Crews, Berry named Collegiate Baseball All-Americans

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and infielder Jacob Berry were named to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper All-American teams on Thursday, June 2. Crews, the Co-SEC Player of the Year was named a First-Team All-American and Berry was named a Second-Team All-American.

Crews is hitting .345 at the plate going 80-for-232, with nine doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 68 RBI, and 68 runs scored. His 21 home runs is the most by a Tiger since 2009 when Ryan Schimpf hit 22 in 2009.

RELATED: Jacob Berry, Dylan Crews named semifinalists for Golden Spikes Award

The Longwood, Fla. native was recently named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award along with Berry. Crews leads the Southeastern Conference in runs scored with 68, No. 2 in triples with 4, and RBI with 68. He ranks No. 3 in the SEC in home runs, No. 4 in hits with 80, and No. 5 in slugging percentage, at .690, No. 8 in walks with 39, and his .456 on-base percentage is No. 9 in the SEC.

This past season, Crews was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week on May 9 after he helped lead LSU to a series win over Alabama hitting .636 going 7-for-11, with a double, three home runs, and seven RBI.

The Arizona transfer, Berry, playing his first season in the SEC is hitting a team-high .381 going 72-for-189 at the plate, and leads the league with a .400 batting average in SEC play. He was named a 2022 Second-Team All-SEC member and collected eight doubles, 15 homers, 47 RBI, and 43 runs scored.

LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

A native of Queen Creek, Arizona, is No. 2 in the SEC in batting average at .381, No. 4 in on-base percentage at .473, No. 8 in slugging at .661 and his 72 hits rank No. 10.

