Hancock Whitney to host virtual financial empowerment series in BR

The 90-minute session is virtual and free of charge.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For first-time homebuyers or even new homeowners looking to learn more about the process of buying and owning a home, heads up.

On Thursday, June 2 from noon until 1:30 p.m., Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance and The Legacy Business League will host part two of a three part series on housing and financial empowerment.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

The 90-minute virtual session is free of charge.

Organizers say the goal of the series, which began in April, is to to give insight and information on different homeownership topics, including understanding the homeownership process, credit management and financial wellness.

