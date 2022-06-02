Hancock Whitney to host free housing, financial empowerment series in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For first-time homebuyers or even new homeowners looking to learn more about the process of buying and owning a home, heads up.

On Thursday, June 2 from noon until 1:30 p.m., Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance and The Legacy Business League will host part two of a three part series on housing and financial empowerment.

The 90-minute virtual session is free of charge.

Organizers say the goal of the series, which began in April, is to to give insight and information on different homeownership topics, including understanding the homeownership process, credit management and financial wellness.

