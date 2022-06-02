Gov. Edwards to give update on state’s response to COVID-19, hurricane season, 2022 Legislative Session
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 2 beginning at 4 p.m.
The Governor is expected to provide an update on several topics including Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, hurricane season and the 2022 Legislative Session.
