Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to give update on state’s response to COVID-19, hurricane season, 2022 Legislative Session

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 2 beginning at 4 p.m.

The Governor is expected to provide an update on several topics including Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, hurricane season and the 2022 Legislative Session.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set

Latest News

(Source: pexels.com)
Hancock Whitney to host free housing, financial empowerment series in BR
sleep generic
Sleep apnea in kids: Get more zzzs
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 2
Scattered storms next couple of days, drier by the weekend
Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse said on Facebook, "Four main points are currently taking place...
‘We have some things we have to fix.’ EBR Schools Security Director talks securing campuses before school year