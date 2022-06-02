Former Zachary Bronco, Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall named All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WAFB) - Former Zachary High Bronco and current Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall has been named a First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Thursday, June 2.

RELATED: LSU’s Crews, Berry named Collegiate Baseball All-Americans

Hall has had an outstanding year in his second season with the Golden Eagles earning Conference USA Pitcher of the Year, the Ferris Trophy winner which is awarded to the top college baseball player in the state of Mississippi. He also has been named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy.

This past season Hall has posted an 8-2 record in 16 appearances with 14 starts and boasts a 2.69 ERA and has pitched a team-high 93.2 innings while striking out 130 batters and walking just 11 batters.

He ranks No. 3 in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 11.82 and he ranks No. 7 in the nation in strikeouts, his walks allowed per nine innings at 1.06 ranks No. 9 in the nation.

The Golden Eagles earned the No. 11 national seed for the NCAA Baseball Championship and will host LSU, Kennesaw State, and Army in the Hattiesburg Regional. Southern Miss will take on Army at 1 p.m. and LSU will face Kennesaw State at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.